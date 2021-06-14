Vincentians Charged For Illegal Entry And COVID-19 Breach In Grenada

Two Vincentian nationals were arrested and charged on Saturday, 12 June 2021 after they reportedly entered the State of Grenada without adhering to stipulated entry protocols.

Both individuals arrived on the island via speedboat last Thursday, 3 June 2021 at Victoria, St Mark, and were subsequently detained by Immigration authorities.

Siblings, Laverna, and Leslie John were charged for Entering the State Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer and Failure to Submit to a Government Approved Quarantine Facility.

They are presently in police custody and will appear at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 June 2021.

Office of Commissioner of Police Grenada