Twenty Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over A Three Day Period

St Vincent and Grenadines is reporting Twenty Four new COVID-19 cases over a three-day period.

Fifteen (15) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and ninety-four (294) samples processed on Thursday, June 10th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.1%.

Three (3) of the fifteen (15) new cases are linked to emergency shelters.

Six (6) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and forty-eight (348) samples processed on Friday, June 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 1.7%.

An additional three (3) new COVID-19 positive cases were identified from two hundred and seventy-six samples processed on Saturday, June 12th, 2021. The resulting positivity rate was 1.1%.

Two hundred and forty-six (246) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and fifty-six (2156) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and ninety-eight (1898) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.