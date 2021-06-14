Tropical depression forms off NC coast, expected to become Tropical Storm Bill

(ABC7NY) – The second tropical depression of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center announced Monday morning that the low pressure system sitting about 100 miles east of Cape Hatteras had officially become Tropical Depression Two.

The storm continues to strengthen and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bill later Monday.

The storm, much like the first of the season, Ana, is not expected to not pose a threat to people or property on land.

The system is moving northeast at 21 miles per hour and is expected to continue strengthening through Tuesday and then dissipate Wednesday without ever making landfall.

A third tropical depression could become tropical storm Claudette by the end of the week.

It may bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the western and central Gulf Coast states from Houston to New Orleans.