St. Kitts placed under lockdown until June 26 as COVID-19 cases spike

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been placed under lockdown until June 26, 2021 as that country experiences in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, announced in an address to the nation on Friday, June 11, 2021, that the country had recorded 36 additional positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total number to 155 confirmed cases to date, since the virus was first recorded there in late March 2020.

The Prime Minister stated that according to information received on Thursday, June 10, from the twin island state’s Chief Medical Officer, the number of positive cases continues to grow. He said eleven (11) positive cases were reported on Wednesday and another twenty-five (25) were recorded on Thursday.

“This brings the total number of cases to 155, an increase of 111 cases in a few short weeks,” Dr. Harris said. “This is of deep concern to me and my Government. Our number one priority in this fight against COVID-19 is and has always been, to keep our people safe and we will do whatever it takes to protect our people. Thankfully, 61 of these cases are fully recovered while 94 remain active, with 4 hospitalized, one being very ill.”

He said since the community spread began on May 19 health officials have been working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of all. Prime Minister Harris indicated that some of the measures taken by the ministry of health to combat the outbreak include contact tracing, robust testing and diagnosis and quarantine and isolation procedures for those who would have come into contact with, or who had actually been infected with, the disease.

“But the virus continues to spread in our communities for the numbers of new cases have peaked and they continue to persist,” Dr. Harris reported.

The prime minister said that in addition to certain restrictions that have been introduced in St. Kitts and Nevis to curtail the transmission of the virus such as a limited curfew and regulations governing public transport, his government decided to restrict the movement of people to contain the movement of the virus and to put the country under lockdown from Saturday, 12 June from 6 p.m. until Saturday, 26 June in the first instance.

“Under this lockdown, the Cabinet has determined that people should stay at home over the next two weeks. There shall be a curfew daily from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am, ” Prime Minister Harris announced.

Under the new restrictions, Prime Minister Harris said that all essential businesses and offices may continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means unless those employees are permitted to work under a special exemption or are designated as being essential workers. All persons employed within the Public Service, a Statutory Body, a State-owned Enterprise or the Courts shall work remotely from home, except as may otherwise be directed by the Secretary to the Cabinet.

He further added that all gaming establishments will be closed and there will be no mass events. Beaches are to be used for exercise only during this period, no street vending for the next 14 days in the first instance and vending will only be allowed at the public market with controlled spaces where strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols must be observed. There will be no in-person dining at Restaurants and Bars. However, take-out and delivery will be permitted.

With Dominica News Online