Police Needs Your Help In Finding ANTHONY OLLIVIERRE

Address: Sion Hill

Complexion: Light Browne

Build: Stoutly built

Height: 6’ 4”

Hair: Black Negroid

Dress Code: Unknown

June 14, 2021, Kingstown – The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is soliciting your assistance in locating Mr. Anthony Ollivierre, 27 years old of Sion Hill who left home on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for an unknown destination and has not yet returned home. His last dress code is unknown

If seen, please contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at Telephone number 1784-456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 1784-456-1810 or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

Calls would be treated confidentially.