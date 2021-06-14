No New Dome At La Soufriere Volcano Says UWI Seismic Unit

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – The UWI Seismic Unit, in an update on Monday 14 June, says no New Dome Has Formed At La Soufriere Volcano.

La Soufriere had a series of explosive eruptions, which started on 9 April; the explosions left many families displaced.

The Unit said an image taken by the HMG Guardian on 12 June shows the new look of the crater of La Soufriere.

Professor Richard Robertson labeled the photo, allowing readers to observe the 1979 crater rim, the new 2021 explosion crater rim, and the lake.

The UWI Seismic Unit said there are several hydrothermal areas, and these are responsible for the steaming that can be seen on most days.

“There Is No New Dome,” the Unit stated in the release.

The alert level is still at Orange, and access to the volcano is still prohibited.