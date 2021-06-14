Ministry Says Man Received Tetanus Vaccine Not COVID Jab +Video

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment wishes to address a viral video circulating on social media platforms regarding a Vincentian male who gives his name as Marlon Tommy. Mr. Tommy claims he was given a COVID-19 Vaccine without his consent at the Stubbs Polyclinic on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 at 5:20 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment wishes to advise:

Tommy arrived at the Stubbs Polyclinic on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 5:20 pm. He presented to the clinic with a history of nail puncture and was given a tetanus toxoidebooster vaccine as needed.

Tommy was also given his tetanusvaccination card as proof and for his personal record.

Tommy returned to the polyclinic on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 after 4:00 pm complaining of swelling at the vaccination site. He was advised about the possible, typical local effects of any

vaccine which include swelling, redness, and tenderness at the site. The healthcare worker on duty presented Mr Tommy with an informational leaflet about the COVID-19 vaccination and possible side effects which are similar to any other vaccination.

The public is advised that Mr. Marlon Tommy DID NOTreceive a COVID-19 vaccine as stated in his video.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment is encouraging the public to be wary of false and misleading information being published and shared across various media platforms.