Hurricane center monitoring strong tropical wave

Photo Credit: Caribbean Weather Online

The NHC is following a third system; a strong tropical wave offshore of west Africa, said Eric Blake, an NHC specialist. The wave is producing strong disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

It has 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours and a 20% chance of doing so over the next five days. However, it is forecast to come into conflict with dry air and upper-level winds limiting its chance of tropical maturity.

If any system develops into a tropical storm, it will be the second named storm of the season, receiving the name Bill. If two storms develop, the slower of the two would be the third named storm of 2021 and take on the name Claudette. And if all three develop properly, the last of the bunch will be the fourth named storm and dubbed Danny.

To become a tropical storm, the system would need to develop maximum sustained winds speeds of 39 mph or more.