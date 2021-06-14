Headache and runny nose linked to Delta variant

But Prof Spector says these are now less common, based on the data the Zoe team has been receiving from thousands of people who have logged their symptoms on an app.

“Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users – and they are not the same as they were,” he says.

The change appears linked to the rise in the Delta variant, first identified in India and now accounting for 90% of Covid cases in the UK.

Fever remains quite common but loss of smell no longer appears in the top 10 symptoms, Prof Spector says.

‘Off’ feeling

“This variant seems to be working slightly differently,” he says.

“People might think they’ve just got some sort of seasonal cold and they still go out to parties and they might spread around to six other people.

“We think this is fuelling a lot of the problem.

“The message here is that if you are young, you are going to get milder symptoms anyway.

“It might just feel like a bad cold or some funny ‘off’ feeling – but do stay at home and do get a test.”

Muscle aches

Similarly, the Imperial College London React study of more than a million people in England – when the Alpha or UK variant was dominant – found a wide range of additional symptoms linked to Covid.

Chills, loss of appetite, headache, and muscle aches were together most strongly linked with being infected, alongside classic symptoms.

Government advice says the most important symptoms of Covid are:

new continuous cough

a high-temperature

loss of or change in smell or taste.

“There are several other symptoms linked with Covid-19,” it says.

“These other symptoms may have another cause and are not on their own a reason to have a Covid-19 test.