Another Tropical Wave Will Affect SVG Starting Wednesday

The SVG Met office says occasional cloudy skies, with scattered moderate showers, will continue this morning, as moisture trailing the tropical wave affects the islands. The Grenadines will be the primary receiver of these conditions today as the wave continues to drift westward.

There will be a brief drying of the atmosphere with time, with the likelihood of a few showers due to low-level clouds moving along the trade winds before another tropical wave begins to affect Saint Vincent and the Grenadines around Wednesday. Scattered showers are likely in the morning, intensifying by Wednesday night. Unstable conditions will continue into Thursday, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Wind speeds will decrease from this afternoon, with a general moderate flow (25km/h-35km/h) over the next few days, blowing predominantly from the east, but backing to east northeast (ENE) on occasions. Seas will be slight to moderate in open water, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 2.0m – 2.2m on the eastern coasts.

In addition, a layer of Saharan dust will intrude the area during the next 72 hours period, reducing visibility, decreasing air quality, and limiting shower activity.