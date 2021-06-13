TRINIDAD: Kamla warns of civil unrest from ‘virus of poverty

(Trinidad Express) -The seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yester­day as she warned “we cannot have a repeat of 1990”.

In a media release shortly after Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Persad-Bissessar said, “Rowley must realise that as we continue to lose lives on a daily basis, as business and livelihoods are destroyed and worse, as innocent elderly citizens may have been infected at that sham of a rollout, the seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered.

She added, “Hundreds of thousands of people are without work, unable to provide food for their families, unable to pay bills, or unable to pay their rents. A virus of poverty is also sweeping our nation, with no plan in place to resuscitate our economy. Rowley must accept help from stakeholders and make changes to his failed team. We cannot have a 1990 repeat.”

She added that Rowley now has been forced to openly admit that (1) we do not have enough vaccines, (2) that we are not sure when we are getting more vaccines, and (3) that we must live with this sad reality.

She said Rowley presented no plan, claimed the country is better off than the countries that are actually donating vaccines to T&T and presented no hope to citizens.

“Most dangerously, he clear­ly is not going to make any real changes that are ne­cessary to save lives. He is keeping the same failed medical team now turned propaganda team of Deyalsingh, (CMO DR Roshan) Parasram, (Dr Maryam) Abdool-Richards, (Dr Avery) Hinds and (Dr Michelle) Trotman.

“These people have been in charge for over 15 months and led us into this disaster of over 600 deaths. Continuing with them in charge is deadly and amounts to premedita­ted, State-sanctioned murder,” Persad-Bissessar said.