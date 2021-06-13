St Kitts Monitoring 123 Active Cases, 32 Recorded In 24hours

Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws announced that St Kitts and Nevis is monitoring 123 active cases of COVID-19, with 32 cases recorded within the last 24 hours as authorities grapple to contain the community spread by introducing stringent measures to restrict movement and thereby break the transmission cycle.

The total number of confirmed cases since the introduction of the virus into the Federation on March 24 last year is 187 with 64 cases recovered and no deaths.

The announcement was made while presenting the Health Emergency Operating Committee (HEOC) Situation Report on Saturday.

“Yesterday, Friday, June 11, 32 test results returned positive. Please note that on Wednesday, [June 09], 11 results returned positive, on Thursday [June 10], 25 results returned positive. At present, as of this afternoon, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis announced 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – Nevis 14 cases, St Kitts 173…, said Laws. “Prior to this wave, we had 45 cases who recovered, 19 out of this wave have recovered so a total of 64 cases have fully recovered.”

Laws said that all 14 cases recorded in Nevis recovered in 2020.

The Chief Medical Officer said that since the current COVID-19 wave began on May 19, 142 cases were identified. She reiterated that “of the 142 cases, 19 persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have since recovered and at present, the team is monitoring 123 active cases.”

“At present, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis is impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak. All hands are on deck in terms of trying to contain this outbreak. The overall aim is to flatten the curve and keep the total number of persons impacted to the lowest,” she said. “The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing process, we continue to identify cases, they are placed in isolation, their contacts are placed in quarantine and we continue to test.”

She added that at present, there are four individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, three of which are stable, while one person is experiencing moderate COVID-19 disease.

SOURCE BARBADOS TODAY