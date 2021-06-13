Benjamin Netanyahu voted out as Israel’s prime minister

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the New Right party, was once an ally of Netanyahu, but has since become an adversary.

Following Sunday’s vote, Netanyahu briefly appeared ready to leave the room, before shaking hands with Bennett, 49, and going to the opposition leader’s chair.

The 12 years that Netanyahu, 71, spent as prime minister marked the longest tenure of anyone to hold the position.

He was also previously prime minister between 1996 and 1999.