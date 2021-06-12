St Vincent Has The Most Active COVID Cases Within The ECCU

According to the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union COVID-19 Tracker, St Vincent and the Grenadines holds the record for the most active COVID cases within the currency union.

As of June 12, 2021, SVG had Two Hundred and Thirty-Eight active cases.

Local health officials announced earlier this week that 19 cases were recorded on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

This outbreak forced the closure of some Government offices and schools on the island.

The cases are now part of the second wave affecting the multi-island state.

In the currency union, the ECCU tracker indicates that SVG recorded the second-highest amount of confirmed cases (2147) since the start of the pandemic.

There are some 9121 confirmed cases within the currency union as of June 11, with 407 active.

Source ECCU