Rainy Conditions On Sunday As Tropical Wave Approaches The Island

Concentrations of Saharan dust across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have thinned to slight haze and low-level clouds brought a few showers across mainland St.Vincent, during the latter part of this afternoon.

Scattered showers are expected tonight, with an approaching tropical wave bringing a few showers by early Sunday. Upper-level features could support periods of rain, scattered showers and thunderstorm activity towards Sunday evening into the night.

Be alert in areas prone to flash-flooding, or near rivers and streams. Moderate haze could return early Monday, with poor visibility/air-quality across SVG. Increased cloudiness and more showers are likely Monday night, intermixing with hazy conditions into Tuesday.

Gentle to moderate (15 – 25 km/h) east south-easterly wind-flow continues across our islands. Light east north-easterly breeze is expected by Sunday morning, gradually increasing (20 – 30 km/h) towards evening.

Fresh to occasionally strong (30 – 40 km/h) north-easterly breeze is expected Sunday night and possibly surging (40 – 50 km/h) during Monday morning, before returning to moderate/fresh east north-easterly breeze…Be alert in wind-exposed areas.