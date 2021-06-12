Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 soccer game vs. Finland

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field against Finland.
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field in a horrifying scene during Saturday’s game against Finland in the European Championships.
Eriksen was given chest compressions after falling to the ground near the sideline late in the first half of the game in Copenhagen.
He was immediately tended to by medical personnel as his teammates formed a human shield around him.
UEFA, the governing body of European Soccer, announced at 1:25 p.m ET that Eriksen had been stabilized after being taken to the hospital.
After being treated on the field for about 10 minutes, he was carried off the field on a stretcher as medical personnel held blankets to guard him from view of cameras and spectators.
The Group B match was suspended due to Eriksen’s medical emergency.
The European Championships — delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic — kicked off on Friday with the opening game between Italy and Turkey.
Eriksen, 29, has played in 108 games for Denmark since making his senior national team debut in 2010. He has scored 36 goals for his country.
