Thick layer of Saharan dust forecast to affect SVG in the next 24 hours

Staff Reporter - June 11, 2021 at 14:40

A large Saharan dust cloud is moving over the Atlantic Ocean, already reaching into the Caribbean

(Met Office) – The atmosphere is dry, and low-level clouds will continue to move along the moderate trade winds bringing occasional scattered showers.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of Saharan dust haze is forecast to blanket the region during the next 24 hours, limiting shower activity, reducing visibility, and reducing air quality.

A tropical wave will be in the vicinity around Sunday night. An increase in cloud cover is anticipated from around Sunday evening and moderate scattered showers during the night into Monday.

A moderate (15km/h-25km/h) easterly (E) wind flow will veer to east southeast (ESE) on occasions this afternoon, and then back to east northeast (ENE) around Friday night. A moderate east southeast to east (ESE-E) wind flow will prevail from Saturday evening into Sunday.

 Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters, with easterly swells peaking at 1.0m on western coasts and between 1.5m – 2.0m on eastern coasts.

