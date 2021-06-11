Missing Vincentian Fishermen Found 190 Miles West Of SVG

Missing Vincentian Fishermen Found

(UPDATE) – A search and rescue mission to find three missing Vincentian fishermen have yielded results. Commander of the SVG Coast Guard Brenton Cain told News784 that the men were found by a tug boat 190 miles west of St Vincent.

News784 was told on Thursday, 3rd June, that the three left the Kingstown Fish Market jetty Tuesday morning (1st June) on a fishing trip, using a 27-foot pirogue.

Cain said the tug boat (Lady Debbie), which operates between Curacao and Martinique, spotted the fishing vessel and assisted in their rescue.

He said all three are in good health base on information received and should arrive in port Kingstown at 10 am on Saturday.

St Vincent Coast Guard, along with the Regional Security System aircraft, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, and French authorities in Martinique, conduct searches.

Cain said the fishing vessel remains intact according to the information they obtained.