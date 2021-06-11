Constituency Rep seemingly Commits “Political Suicide,” Would Others Follow

Hon Frederick Stephenson Seen In Photo With PM Gonsalves Of SVG And Leader Of ULP

Political suicide is a concept by which a politician or political party loses widespread support and confidence from the voting public by proposing actions that are seen as unfavourable or that might threaten the status quo.

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – Speculations are rife that St Vincent Government Minister Frederick Stephenson would not be vying for office in 2025, this following a posting on his Facebook page.

Frederick Stephenson became the representative for the South Windward constituency when Glen Beache, son of former ULP stalwart Vincent Beache stepped down from contesting elections.

Political pundits are now questioning if this is the beginning of the end of Frederick Stephenson’s political career.

A political observer told News784 that; “t would appear that history is about to repeat itself.”

Frederick Stephenson on his Facebook page, posted over 16 hours ago the following.

“Important Notice:

As Of Today June 10, I Will Not See Anyone At My Place Of Residence, Or The Constituency Office In Biabou Or The Office Of The Ministry Of The Public Service Until You Have Your Certificate Of Full Vaccination”.

News784 did not attempt to physically meet with the Minister in full compliance with his order stipulated on Facebook. However, attempts were made to contact him via phone; he was unreachable.

This now begs the question if other representatives would follow suit with similar discriminatory policies towards their constituents.

It is unclear whether other options were put in place to deal with constituents, such as zoom meetings.

Frederick Stephenson came to office following the 2010 general elections; at the time, he garnered 2451 votes.