BRAGSA completes work on CIPO’s new office

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed work on the new Commercial and Intellectual Properties Office (CIPO).

The project saw the retrofitting of the new office space, with the construction of partitions, cupboards and counters.

In addition, BRAGSA carried out the plumbing and electrical work.

The project was done at a cost of $260, 000.

The Commercial and Intellectual Properties Office (CIPO) was relocated from the Methodist Building on Granby Street to Brewster’s Building on Mc Coy Street.