American Airlines flight attendant scolds passengers, calls flight ‘a living hell’

In the video, a 22-year-old male passenger calls one flight attendant “a fat gorilla” and slings obscenities at her as well.

“There was absolutely no excuse for it,” said Brent Underwood, the man who recorded the video. “It doesn’t matter what you look like. Everybody deserves respect. And everybody deserves to be punished equally for being a rude person like that. Why would you call a person a fat gorilla?”

In the video which has garnered over a half-million views, the disorderly behavior began when the same flight attendant instructed the male passenger who insulted her to put his mask on to adhere to the FAA regulations.

While the incident was playing out, another flight attendant informed the passengers that the flight would land in Raleigh once again after refueling. A female passenger responded to that warning by complaining that the attendant only said that because none of them had eaten.

“Give them a Snickers,” other passengers yelled.

Realizing that the young male passenger crossed a line, he can be heard in the video saying to a flight attendant, “I said we’re sorry.”

Aboard the aircraft were two male and three female flight attendants, but only one male and female flight attendant were a part of the incident. According to Underwood, the pilot never stepped out the cockpit to see what was going on.

“Just like you, we have not eaten also,” the male flight said to passengers over the public address system. “We’ve catered to you the entire flight. We do it because we love this job. But the fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things we cannot control is disgusting,” he continued.

“We’re just trying to go to Charlotte. But shame on the passengers that have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants.”

Many passengers clapped after the announcement.

After the incident, American Airlines released a statement to the Charlotte Observer, asking that passengers show flight crews respect.

“We take the health and safety of our customers seriously, and our crew members work hard to uphold the federal mask mandate that remains in effect on aircraft and in airports,” the airline said. “We value the trust our customers place in our team to care for them it throughout their journey, and we expect those who choose to fly with us to treat each other — and our team members — with respect.”