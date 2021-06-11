FDA: 60 million doses of J&J vaccine to be tossed due to possible contamination: report
Due to problems at a Baltimore factory that makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, federal regulators now saying that all the doses in question, approximately 60 million, should be discarded.
In a story first reported by the New York Times, the FDA is not confident that Emergent BioSolutions, the company that controls the factory, followed protocol. No word yet if the plant can reopen, which has been closed for two months due to safety concerns.
This is a breaking news story – more to follow.