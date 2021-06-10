Weekly Report Venezuela in the news

President Maduro: Communes will consolidate the nation’s social development lines

This Tuesday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, installed the Presidential Council of Popular Government of the Communes, a body in charge of articulating the policies of the Executive in the communities.

“We are going to recompose, to relaunch the Presidential Councils of People’s Government as an expression of the direct democracy of the People’s Power in power, (…) in direct exercise of the central political power of the country”, he emphasised.

Maduro highlighted the importance of the legal instruments that will give life to the construction of the Communal State, among them: the Law of Communal Cities and the Law of the Communal Parliament.

The head of state pointed out that Venezuela has the right to dream of a new society. “It is a new society that moves us, that Venezuela should be independent and not a colony of empires. We must build a society of equality and happiness”.

In this sense, the Dignitary emphasised that the leaders of the Communes are working every day for peace, for the tranquillity of the people, with the objective of building a new society, “we have the right to dream of a new society”.

He also stressed that the people must keep their guard up, defend the homeland from threats, with everything, and always be ready for battle. The new social model is being built with communal leadership.

On the other hand, he was invited to prepare for the future and to rely on the ideals of those who built the country, to have them as inspiration for the construction of the spaces of self-government. “The victory of Carabobo on 24th June, 1821 spread like wildfire throughout the Americas and Bolívar became a living myth of the Revolution for the entire continent”, said the head of state.

“200 years after Carabobo, it is up to us to be the vanguard by example and we must build communal socialism”, the national leader reflected.

Discussion of the lines of action and work with the country’s communes.

During the activity Maduro instructed the discussion of the lines of action and work, with the aim of deepening and consolidating the bases of production and trade from the communities of the country.

He also asked for “technical, scientific, academic and political support so that this Presidential Council of Communal Government that we are setting up can be a success, can truly govern, and have proposals that have an impact on the lives of the inhabitants of the communities”.

He urged the representatives and agencies in charge to develop working proposals. “Let’s get concrete, let’s generate an economy of resistance. Let’s get down to concrete thinking, to concrete proposals”.

The Venezuelan head of state pointed out that the new economy must lay the foundations for the generation of resources, as well as wealth for communal families in all the country’s communities.

“If there are more and more of us who produce in the community, who create in the community; if we create mechanisms, virtuous circuits of production, sales and trade, we will generate new wealth in an economy of resistance to imperialism and its sanctions”, he said.

The President explained that the Bolivarian Revolution seeks to support the new communal economy and transform guidelines. “I want to support this economy, I want us to support it, to believe in the new communal economy, of entrepreneurs in the neighbourhood, in the community, to govern together with the people at all levels”, Maduro concluded.

For his part, the Minister for Communes and Social Movements, Noris Herrera, said that with the installation of the Presidential Council of Popular Government, the Communes will consolidate the lines of social development of the nation.

He explained that this new power is divided into four sectors: the executive, planning, comptroller and productive economy, in addition to 17 committees established in this organisational process in harmony with the people.

“Our Presidential Councils were legitimised at the municipal level, then they went on to large state meetings and today we have this powerful Presidential Council, as you asked us to do in each of the states, and they are now trained with all the energy to accompany you”, said Herrera.

For his part, the President of the Permanent Commission of Participation and Popular Power of the National Assembly, Deputy Luis José Marcano, presented the progress of the popular consultation in the framework of the approval of the draft Organic Law on Communal Cities.

The legislator for the state of Anzoátegui stated that the whole country has already been visited, where proposals have been debated to feed this new legal framework.

“We have been receiving thousands of proposals, systematising them, we have used the dynamics of face-to-face activities and the alternative of video conferences. Today we can say that more than 200,000 Venezuelans have actively participated”, Marcano said.

Finally, he welcomed the support of the regional and local parliaments, as well as the legislative branch. The draft was submitted for consultation with 59 articles, which they hope will be approved together with 21 new precepts, making a total of 80 references, as a result of which the proposals were listened to and processed for this text.

President Maduro: Covax mechanism owes a debt to Venezuela

President Nicolás Maduro confirmed that resources have already been deposited so that through the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax mechanism, the country can obtain the necessary vaccines to combat the pandemic.

“Venezuela has deposited its money, the Covax system has to guarantee the country several million vaccines in July and August to complete the Mass Vaccination Plan”, said the president.

The head of state asserted that Venezuela is working quietly to obtain vaccines because of the illegal economic, financial and commercial blockade, which aims to suffocate the country and prevent it from obtaining the drugs to combat the Covid-19 virus.

Venezuela ratifies multilateral and bilateral cooperation against corrupt practices in UN special session

During its participation in the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGASS) against corruption, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ratified its commitment to prevent, combat and punish the scourge of corruption in all its dimensions, as one of the main enemies in the fight against poverty and development in the consolidation of equitable societies.

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, stressed that “We are encouraged by the conviction that the resources managed by States and economic and political relations must respond as a sine qua non condition to public welfare, particularly that of the most vulnerable”, Foreign Minister Arreaza emphasised, during his telematic intervention, in which he explained that the Venezuelan Constitution has included, since 1999, as a value of political action, “Participatory and Protagonist Democracy, which grants the people, through various political and institutional mechanisms, the power to control public management”, protected under the figure of Citizen Power.

Vice President El Aissami proposes energy transition at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

During the 24th International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tareck El Aissami, Vice-President of the Economic Area and Minister of People’s Power for Petroleum, proposed the need to place humanity at the epicentre for the construction of an energy transition, within the framework of the development of collective well-being, the quality of life of men, women and the family.

During his speech, El Aissami, Vice-President for the Economy, stressed that “the energy transition must be accompanied by a broad global debate and the source of financing that is now largely invested in the technological development of fossil energy sources must be adjusted, while the sources of financing for the development of alternative energies, clean energies, are still under discussion”.

He stressed the need to be honest about this position. “We believe that the sum of the diversity of views must be translated into comprehensive policy that will have an impact on collective well-being, in view of humanity as a common destiny and, secondly, turning this into a banner of the human cause.

Venezuelan government signs contract to acquire Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine and advance in the immunisation of the people

On a historic day in St. Petersburg, Russia, the Venezuelan delegation, headed by Ministers Wilmar Castro Soteldo, Gabriela Jiménez and Alí Padrón, signed a contract with the limited liability company, Geropharm to acquire the Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and thus advancing the immunisation process of the Venezuelan people.

EpiVacCorona is the second anti-Covid vaccine developed by Russian scientists and was created by the Véktor Scientific Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, with the Geropharm company as an industrial production partner.

In addition, according to a statement from the Russian pharmaceutical company, Venezuela became the first foreign country to start using EpiVacCorona in the mass vaccination campaign of its population.

Venezuela and Mexico establish roadmap to follow up on bilateral agreements

The Deputy Minister for Latin America of the Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Rander Peña, held a meeting with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United Mexican States in Venezuela, Mauricio Vizcaíno, in which they expressed their mutual desire to strengthen cooperation ties.

During the meeting, the diplomats also agreed to establish a roadmap to follow up on the agreements between the two countries in different sectors of strategic interest for both peoples, the deputy minister reported on his Twitter account @RanderPena.

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza: Venezuela now has political and health stability

The foreign minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, during an interview with Brazilian deputy Paulo Pimenta last Friday, assured that the South American nation currently has political and health stability.

Through a video conference, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs assured that Venezuela’s current condition is totally different from that of two years ago, when there was a threat of invasion by the United States and the support of different countries in the face of the possibility of a coup d’état.

The Venezuelan diplomat stressed that Venezuela is now a stable country. “I would say that the Copa América should be played here in Venezuela; COVID-19 is very low, political stability is very high and the people are calm. If there is one country where the Copa América could be played today with health, public order and political stability, it would be the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”, he added.

Venezuelan government promotes the creation of multifunctional banking based on the Russian experience

In the context of the XXIV International Economic Forum of St. Petersburg (Spief), the Minister of People’s Power for Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Sotelo, held a meeting with the first vice-president of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Bank of Russia, Kirill Yuriyevich Liovin.

In statements made after the meeting, Minister Soteldo expressed Venezuela’s intention to create a “cryptobank” and a multifunctional bank with the cooperation of the Russian financial institution. In this regard, he explained that the intention is to take advantage of the experience of the Russian agricultural bank, which currently ranks fifth as the largest banking institution in that nation, for the training of Venezuelan human talent and operational management.