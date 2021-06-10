Pre-School On Bequia Closed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

(Port Elizabeth – Bequia) – A Pre-School on the Northern Grenadine island of Bequia has been closed due to a Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Sources told this Publication that the Pre-School located in Port Elizabeth was closed on Tuesday 8th June 2021.

Sources further told this Publication that one staff member and a close contact of the said staff member tested positive for the virus.

All teachers at the school were immediately placed in quarantine, and testing was carried out.

Testing was also carried out today, Thursday 10th June, for all Fifty-one students attending the Pre-School in the town of Port Elizabeth.

The results for teachers and students are not yet known.

Sources also told this Publication that the District Council Office in Bequia was closed earlier this week due to a suspected COVID-19 case.