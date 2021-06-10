Number of migrants at US border hits new record high

The border agency said the average daily number of children in its custody has plummeted to 640. However, another 16,200 migrant children are being held by the US health department.

Some of these children have no relatives in the US, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Tuesday in congressional testimony.

JooYeun Chang, a US health department acting assistant secretary, said the numbers of unaccompanied migrant children since March are “simply unprecedented”.

The CBP update follows US Vice-President Kamala Harris’ two-day visit to Guatemala and Mexico to address the root causes of immigration. She told illegal immigrants thinking of making the trek to America: “Do not come.”

According to CNN, the White House was “not thrilled” by Ms Harris’ testy exchange during the trip with a TV news anchor, who asked her why she had not herself visited the US-Mexico border.

The cable network’s White House correspondent John Harwood said the vice-president’s “obvious discomfort” with the question by NBC and her “nervous laughter” had left the White House “confused”. Across the northern border, Canada has offered to help with the crisis by taking in some Central American migrants.

Canada’s immigration minister Mark Mendicino told Reuters on Tuesday: “I certainly think that we have the capacity.”