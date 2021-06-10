You Are Here Home News NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED ON June 8

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 CASES REPORTED ON June 8

Staff Reporter - June 10, 2021 at 17:43
St Vincent Active COVID -19 Cases Soar To Over 200

Nine (9) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and nine (109) samples processed on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 8.3%.

Six (6) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and twenty-seven (227) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and one (2101) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and sixty-two (1862) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

