‘Miraculous’ mosquito hack cuts dengue by 77%

The bacteria compete for resources and make it much harder for dengue virus to replicate, so the mosquito is less likely to cause an infection when it bites again.

The trial used five million mosquito eggs infected with Wolbachia. Eggs were placed in buckets of water in the city every two weeks and the process of building up an infected population of mosquitoes took nine months.

Yogyakarta was split into 24 zones and the mosquitoes were released only in half of them.

The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed a 77% reduction in cases and an 86% reduction in people needing hospital care when the insects were released.

“It’s very exciting, it’s better than we could have hoped for to be honest,” Dr Anders told the BBC.

The technique has been so successful the mosquitoes have been released across the whole city and the project is moving to surrounding areas with the aim of eradicating dengue in the region.

Dr Anders, who is also the director of impact assessment at the World Mosquito Programme, said: “This result is groundbreaking.

“We think it can have an even greater impact when it is deployed at scale in large cities around the world, where dengue is a huge public health problem.”

Wolbachia are also spectacularly manipulative and can alter the fertility of their hosts to ensure they are passed on to the next generation of mosquitoes.

It means once Wolbachia has been established, it should stick around for a long time and continue to protect against dengue infection.

This is in sharp contrast to other control methods – such as insecticides or releasing large numbers of sterile male mosquitoes – that need to be kept up in order to suppress the blood-suckers.

Dr Yudiria Amelia, the head of disease prevention in Yogyakarta City, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this trial.

“We hope this method can be implemented in all areas of Yogyakarta and further expanded in all cities in Indonesia.”

The trial is a significant landmark after years of research as the species of mosquito that spreads dengue – Aedes aegypti – is not normally infected with Wolbachia.

Disease modelling studies have also predicted Wolbachia could be enough to completely suppress dengue fever if it can be established.