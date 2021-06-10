LOGOS HOPE Delivers Supplies For Victims Of La Soufriere In St. Vincent

Logos Hope delivers the products to the organization “Reach St. Vincent” that will be in charge of distributing these among the victims of the eruption of the volcano La Soufriere in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Delivery of the products took place on Tuesday in the presence of the Minister of Health of the island Hon. Jimmy Prince, Honorary Council of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Ms. Camille Crichton and a representative of the organization Reach St. Vincent Mr. Randy Greaves.

Last month during a two-day drive, food items, hygiene products and clothes were collected after Pastor Said Flores and Radio Semiya were approached by Logos Hope who indicated that they would be leaving Curaçao after the repairs were done on the ship for St. Vincent & the Grenadines. Logos Hope offered to deliver products to the island for distribution to the victims.

The support Group St. Vincent and the Grenadines also mobilized to help send press releases, organize radio and newspaper interviews to get persons to donate so as to help the victims of the eruption of the volcano.

On May 25 Logos Hope set sail for St. Vincent & the Grenadines, after two days of the possibility for persons to donate goods. In this very short time, a great number of products were collected.

Logos Hope arrived in St. Vincent & the Grenadines on May 27 and was in quarantine for seven days and on Tuesday last they came out of quarantine and were able to deliver the cargo to those concerned.