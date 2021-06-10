31 New COVID Cases From Super Spreader Events Reported In St Vincent

SVG Reporting Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 positive cases

Thirty-one (31) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and twenty-one samples processed on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 14.0%.

Cases include persons who work in environments with low vaccination coverage and those who attended various events known to be high risk for spread.

Twenty-seven (27) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and thirty-one (231) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand one hundred and thirty-two (2132) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and eighty-nine (1889) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Persons who persist in incorrect or no mask use, remain unvaccinated, and participate in mass gatherings will continue to be at risk for being infected and spreading COVID-19, as is happening now.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance, and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.