Wake Cloud And Tropical Wave Will Affect The Island Overnight

SVG MET UPDATE

A wake cloud stretched off the western coast of Barbados towards mainland St.Vincent this afternoon; with upper-levels supporting light to moderate scattered showers.

A weak tropical wave is expected to cross just south of our islands and a few more showers are expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight into Thursday.

The surge of Saharan dust across the area could occasionally thicken to dense haze, creating very poor visibility/air-quality across SVG. Concentrations could become patchy across our islands during Saturday, thinning-out by evening as low-level clouds converge to allow a few showers.

Moderate to occasionally fresh (20 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trade-winds could become gusty (40 – 45 km/h) tonight, with a turn in direction to east south-easterly by early Thursday.

Over the next couple days, gentle to moderate (15 – 25 km/h) breeze can be expected during the afternoons, with moderate to occasionally fresh breeze by evening and temporary turn in direction to east north-east.

Slight sea-conditions range 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and moderate sea-conditions range 1.5 m to 2.0 m on eastern coasts of SVG, with east north-easterly swells. Swell heights could start falling Friday, to range 0.5 m – 1.0 m on western coasts and 1.0 m – 1.5 m on eastern coasts by evening.

Mariners should exercise caution for very poor visibility/air-quality due to very thick and occasionally dense haze.