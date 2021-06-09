US ‘to buy 500 million Covid vaccine doses for world’

He praised US allies – “like-minded nations” – and added: “The United States is back!”

“Democracies of the world are standing together to tackle the toughest challenges and the issues that matter most to our future,” he said.

Mr Biden later travelled on to Cornwall. The US president and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time on Thursday, ahead of the G7 summit in the south-western corner of England.

Also in his eight-day trip Mr Biden will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle and join his first Nato summit as president. He has said the visit is about “America rallying the world’s democracies”.

The US president is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the end of his travels in Europe.

What do we know about the 500 million jabs?

The US government will donate the vaccines to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, Reuters news agency reports.

Distribution will go through the Covax scheme, which was set up last year to try to ensure fair access to vaccines among rich and poor nations.

The US had previously said it would donate 60m vaccine doses through Covax.

People familiar with the deal told the New York Times that the US would pay for the doses at a “not-for-profit” price.

Albert Bourla, chief executive of Pfizer, is expected to appear with Mr Biden when he officially announces the initiative on Thursday.

The UK and Canada have not yet said how many doses they will provide to the Covax scheme.

What can we expect from the G7 summit?

The G7 (Group of Seven) is made up of the world’s seven largest so-called advanced economies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – plus the EU.