United Airlines says it, too, won’t hire unvaccinated workers

(CBS NEWS) – United Airlines is following in Delta’s flight path in saying it won’t hire employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As we welcome new employees to the company, it’s important we instill in them United’s strong commitment to safety,” the carrier stated in a memo to employees. “Effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date.”

New employees will be required to upload their vaccination card into United’s system within seven days of joining the company.

Delta Air Lines last month implemented a policy requiring new hires be vaccinated, calling the shots “safe, effective and essential to the future of the airline and our world.”

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in January signaled his airline would likely join others if they began mandating employee vaccinations, calling it the “right thing to do” for his airline and other companies.

“We need some others to show leadership, particularly in the health care industry,” Kirby told an employee town hall. “So, if others go along and are willing to start to mandate vaccines, you should probably expect United to be amongst the first wave of companies that do it.”

Other U.S. airlines indicated they had no intention of requiring their workers be vaccinated.

“We are strongly encouraging team members to get vaccinated and offering an incentive for those who do. But we do not plan to require the vaccine unless it’s mandatory for entry into certain destinations,” an American Airlines spokesperson stated in an email.