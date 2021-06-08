Vincentian Student Receives CXC CSEC Regional Top Award

A passion for geography has propelled Kenezia Baynes, St Joseph’s Convent (Marriaqua) as most outstanding candidate for Geography in the 2020 CXC awards.

Ms. Baynes received the Professor Wilma Bailey award during a virtual ceremony on Thursday 3rd June hosted by CXC for their annual presentation of awards for outstanding performances in the July/August 2020 examinations.

The award was presented on behalf of CXC by Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Secondary Schools Mrs. Kay Martin Jack. The ceremony was held at St John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration Ministries in Antigua and Barbuda and was streamed live on CXC® TV on www.cxc.org .

The regional awardees participated and accepted their awards virtually.