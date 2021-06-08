UNDP Makes Donation To St Vincent Police Force

At a brief handing over held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) was the recipient of a generous donation of an assortment of hand sanitizers, hand soaps, Clorox, surgical face masks, antibacterial medical gloves, protective full body suits and cleaning supplies amounting EC$28,288.40.

The donation was made by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Office in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In accepting the donation, Commissioner of Police Mr. Colin John expressed gratitude to UNDP on behalf of the RSVGPF for their timely and kind gesture.

He noted that their generosity will go a long way to ensure that police officers’ function effectively in a safe environment while battling the Covid-19 pandemic, and dealing with the effects of eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.