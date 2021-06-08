UN court upholds ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic’s genocide conviction

(AP ) – U.N. appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and other offenses during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war and confirmed his life sentence.

The judgment Tuesday means the 79-year-old former general who terrorized Bosnia throughout the war will spend the rest of his life in prison. He is the last major figure from the conflict that ended more than a quarter-century ago to face justice.

Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia”, Mladic played a significant role in deadly campaigns, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the 43-month siege of Sarajevo during the war in Bosnia.

Srebrenica, which saw more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed, remains the only episode of genocide on European soil after World War II.

Mladic was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to life imprisonment.

His lawyers had appealed his conviction, arguing the former general could not be held responsible for possible crimes committed by his subordinates.

They asked for an acquittal or a retrial.

But prosecutors wanted Mladic’s conviction to be upheld, along with his life sentence.

Tuesday’s verdict was delivered by a five-judge panel led by Zambian Presiding Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe.

Widows and mothers of victims were in court to hear the judgment.

It comes after 25 years of trials at the now-closed International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), which convicted 90 people.