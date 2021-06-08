South Africa’s health minister put on special leave over graft allegations

(Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa put his health minister, Zweli Mkhize, on special leave on Tuesday, after allegations that his department irregularly awarded COVID-19-related contracts to a communications company controlled by his former associates.

Before Ramaphosa’s statement, the minister apologised for the public rage over the allegations, the latest in a series linked to coronavirus-related tenders that have angered a public suffering pandemic-induced economic hardship. Mkhize has denied any personal wrongdoing.

Ramaphosa, who has promised that graft during the COVID-19 pandemic will be dealt with harshly, said the special leave would enable Mkhize to answer an investigation into contracts between his department and service provider Digital Vibes.

Mkhize said: “I fully acknowledge and take personal responsibility for the public outrage that has been caused by this Digital Vibes contract.”

“The negative discourse has … tainted the team work of our government that is led by the president in our continued efforts to fight COVID-19. … For all of this I want to unreservedly apologise,” he added.