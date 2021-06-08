Lawyer: Police Confirms Senator Ashelle Morgan Does Not Have A Licensed Firearm

Lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste on Tuesday 8th June, in a Facebook posting, said that embattled government Senator Ashelle Morgan does not have a licensed firearm.

Bacchus Baptiste is Lawyer for Cornelius John, who alleged that Morgan pointed a gun at him and said if he calls her name, he will be shot.

The alleged threat was made following an incident on John’s property which took place on April 13th, and which also left him with a bullet wound in the leg.

Bacchus Baptiste made the revelation in a Facebook posting;

“Police confirms Ashelle does not have a licensed firearm. That’s serious jail time”, the lawyer posted.

This is a developing story