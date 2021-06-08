COVID In SVG: 15 New C-19 Cases, 224 Active

Cases continue to rise on the island of St Vincent and the Grenadines, 15 new cases were recorded between the 6 and 7 June 2021, there are now 224 active cases.

Eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from forty-two (42) samples processed on Sunday, June 6th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 19%.

Seven (7) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and forty-five (245) samples processed on Monday, June 7th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.9%.

Two (2) of the 15 new cases are linked to a school hub.

Nine (9) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and twenty-four (224) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and ninety-two (2092) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and fifty-six (1856) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.