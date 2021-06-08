You Are Here Home National CDC 7 June Update Places SVG At Level 3 Or High

Staff Reporter - June 8, 2021 at 19:03

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – In its Monday 7 June update, the US Centers For Disease Control (CDC)  places St Vincent at Level 3 or High.

Level 4 is deemed very high, Level 2 moderate, and Level 1 Low.

In its update, the CDC stated;

  • Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
  • Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
  • Because of the current situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
  • Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

As of 8 June, the island had 224 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12 deaths attributed to the disease.

The island has administered over 22,000 vaccines as of 8 June.

Grenada Level 1

Barbados Level 2 

St Kitts Level 1

St Lucia Level 3

Antigua Level 1

