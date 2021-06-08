CDC 7 June Update Places SVG At Level 3 Or High

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – In its Monday 7 June update, the US Centers For Disease Control (CDC) places St Vincent at Level 3 or High.
Level 4 is deemed very high, Level 2 moderate, and Level 1 Low.
In its update, the CDC stated;
- Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
- Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
- Because of the current situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
- Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.
As of 8 June, the island had 224 active COVID-19 cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12 deaths attributed to the disease.
The island has administered over 22,000 vaccines as of 8 June.
Grenada Level 1
Barbados Level 2
St Kitts Level 1
St Lucia Level 3
Antigua Level 1