CDC 7 June Update Places SVG At Level 3 Or High

(Kingstown – St Vincent) – In its Monday 7 June update, the US Centers For Disease Control (CDC) places St Vincent at Level 3 or High.

Level 4 is deemed very high, Level 2 moderate, and Level 1 Low.

In its update, the CDC stated;

Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Because of the current situation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.

Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.

As of 8 June, the island had 224 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12 deaths attributed to the disease.

The island has administered over 22,000 vaccines as of 8 June.

Grenada Level 1

Barbados Level 2

St Kitts Level 1

St Lucia Level 3

Antigua Level 1