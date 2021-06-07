Vaccinated and non-vaccinated people should have different freedoms, Tony Blair

(Independent UK) – Tony Blair has called for people vaccinated against coronavirus to be allowed greater freedom than the un-vaccinated both in the UK and when travelling abroad.
The former prime minister said discriminating between the two would mean fewer restrictions both at home and abroad and provide “a powerful incentive” to get a jab.
He also criticised the current NHS app that proves vaccination status as “inadequate”, as he promoted a report published by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
“It therefore makes no sense at all to treat those who have had vaccination as the same as those who haven’t.”
The report argues that health passes, for use both at home and in foreign countries, would enable the UK to “sustainably reopen the economy” by removing certain restrictions for the fully vaccinated.
Mr Blair supported the report’s call for health passes “to allow citizens to prove their status in a secure, privacy-preserving way” and for a simpler and more effective NHS vaccination app.
He added: “Of course we are discriminating between vaccinated and unvaccinated. But the whole of risk management is based on discriminating between different types and levels of risk.
“Nothing matters more to risk than vaccination, which is precisely why we’re doing it.
“Yes, by allowing greater freedom and fewer restrictions to the vaccinated we’re providing a powerful incentive to take up vaccination, but this is a perfectly valid public policy objective.
Mr Blair’s latest intervention was dismissed by the government, with a senior source commenting: “Once again Mr Blair appears to have learned of things already in the pipeline with the NHS app and decided to publicly call for them. Nonetheless we thank him for his continued support.”
Comments (1)
My father about please eliminate this evil ex prime minister and his satan cronies, They maybe sick with evilness so please heal him OR PUT THEM OUT OF THE MISERY! They must be “REBUKE IN THE NAME OF GOD THROUGH YOUR SON JESUS CHRIST” (THE HOLY GHOST)
Why are they so eager to vaccinate everyone yet some vaccinated people will die or have died from the vaccine because of medical issues etc. “THAT IS MURDER” Yet their families has no Justice. Mr Blair let GOD look heal you because he is watching and waiting👀 If you TONY BLAIR put Gods people on earth against each other there will another parting of the sea by the most powerful one “OUR RULER”🙏