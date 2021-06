(Police Report) – Police have arrested and charged Winfield Sam, a 37 year old self-employed of Lower Questelles with wounding on 06.06.2021.

According to investigations, the Accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 30-year-old unemployed of Redemption Sharpes by beating her about her body with a cutlass and a broomstick. The incident occurred at Lower Questelles on 05.06.2021.

The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.