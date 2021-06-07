Police Investigating St Vincent’s Eighteenth Homicide For 2021

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Jamark “Parchnut” Jackson, a 29-year-old labourer of Campden Park that occurred on 4.06.2021.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was shot about his body with a gun. The District Medical Officer (DMO) pronounce the body dead at the scene. The motive surrounding the shooting incident is unknown at the moment.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body.

Jackson’s death marks the eighteenth homicide for the year 2021. Persons with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-456-1339 or the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be treated confidentially.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.