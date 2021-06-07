MTA Bus Slams Into Apartment Building in Brooklyn; 14 Hurt

(NBCNY) – At least 14 people were being treated for injuries Monday afternoon after a bus crashed into the front of an apartment building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when an MTA bus crashed into the building on the corner of Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The FDNY released photos of the crash on Twitter and said at least 14 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspectors and engineers from the NYC Department of Buildings have been dispatched to the scene to determine the structural stability of the building, officials said.

