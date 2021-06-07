Martinique Authorities Seize Over One Ton Of Cocaine Worth 40 Million Euros

The Martinique Coast Guard last week reported seizing more than a ton of cocaine along with firearms after intercepting a boat in Vauclin in the South East of the Island.

Law enforcement officials say the drugs are worth some 40 million Euros.

The Coast Guard also arrested two men who were on board the vessel in the operation on Tuesday. Local reports identified the detainees as a 27-year-old Martinique national and a 38-year-old Venezuelan.

According to Martinique.France.Antilles, the two were aboard a ‘go fast’ boat. In addition to over one ton of cocaine, the Coast Guard also seized weapons.

They included a Glock pistol, a submachine gun, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

The two men were indicted on charges of drugs and arms trafficking and face some 30 years in prison on conviction.