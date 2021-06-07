LOCALLY PRODUCED MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS RECOGNISED

The Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Saboto Caesar, has commended locally owned and operated company “Medicinal” on their recent launch of an extensive line of locally produced medicinal cannabis products.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has embarked on a path for the establishment of a modern medicinal industry. This entails not only the production of raw material from plants and fungi, but also the processing of raw material for the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry.

Traditional cultivators have been significantly affected by ash fall as a result of the explosive eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano. Several major commercial operators also have established vigorous cleaning operation to restart production post the most recent eruptions.

The list of items launched by Medicinal includes lotions and tinctures.

The Hon Minister noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has an established and fast maturing platform for the production of medicine in the hemisphere.

“I wish to encourage our scientists to continue to dedicate their efforts in research and development with the objective of lifting the profile of the industry,” Minister Caesar concluded.