Sailing the Caribbean for Over Three Decades the Freewinds Celebrates Its 33rd Anniversary on June 6, 2021

On June 6th, 1988 the Freewinds was christened in the harbor of Willemstad, Curacao, and set sail on her maiden voyage calling to the ports of Aruba and Bonaire.

Thirty-three years later the Freewinds has become an integral part of the Caribbean region. In addition to providing a distraction-free environment for her passengers, the Freewinds has been assisting every port she visits with volunteer work, social benefit programs, and fundraising events for worthy causes.

As a religious retreat for the international membership of the Church of Scientology, the Freewinds offers advanced services, courses, and conventions. The ship receives guests from North and South America, Europe, and as far away as Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. And with thirty different nationalities in her crew of just over 200, she is certainly an international community at sea.

Since the beginning of her career, the Freewinds has offered humanitarian assistance to the Caribbean. Providing each island the assistance they need. Over the years, millions of dollars have been raised for local non-profit organizations through fund-raising concerts with local musicians joining up with the Freewinds Band.

Social betterment programs such as The Way to Happiness, Truth About Drugs, and Youth for Human Rights have brought valuable information to better societies. And Volunteer Ministers supported by the Freewinds are always standing by to help, whether from the destruction of a hurricane or the situation encountered with the recent Covid-19 pandemic.

The Port Captain of the Freewinds, Ken Weber, commented, “The Caribbean is our home. Whichever port the ship calls to, we are always warmly welcomed. We have made many long-lasting friendships over the years, and continue to make new ones as well. Each island is unique and has something special to offer to our passengers and crew, whether it is the natural beauty of the port or diverse activities, it is always the warm and friendly people that make the difference.

I cannot think of a better place to be sailing than the Caribbean. The Freewinds is looking forward to many more years of enjoying these beautiful islands and being able to bring our help and solutions to them.”