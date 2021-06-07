Fishing Vessel “Odyssier” With (3) Persons On Board Still Missing

MISSING VINCENTIAN FISHING VESSEL “ODYSSIER” SEARCH AND RESCUE OPERATIONS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCGS) is currently conducting Search and Rescue operations for a missing fishing vessel “Odyssier” with three (03) persons on board.

Fishing vessel Odyssier is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and left port Kingstown on Tuesday morning, 1st June 2021 on its normal fishing expedition with Mr. Bernard Dublin, Angus Webber, and one “Grand Charge” onboard. The vessel was reportedly last seen on the northeast coast of St. Vincent by another fishing vessel at approximately 10:00 am on the said day.

On Wednesday 2nd June, the SVGCGS received an overdue vessel report of fishing vessel Odyssier. As a consequence, a Search and Rescue operation was activated which includes dissemination of information to local and regional agencies and request for surface and aerial searches.

Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard Service, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is presently coordinating the search and rescue operations for the missing fishing vessel.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service is reminding the maritime community that we are now in the hurricane season and to take extra precaution when venturing out to sea. We are imploring fishermen and boat operators to practice safety at all times by doing the following: