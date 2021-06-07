Calder Ridge Man Arrested After Woman Stabbed On Her Left Breast

Press Release – On 05.06.2021, Police arrested and charged Richie James, a 35-year-old farmer of Calder Ridge with two counts of wounding.
According to investigations carried out, the Accused man allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 25 years old conductor of Calder Ridge by stabbing him on the left side of his head with a pair of scissors.
In addition, he was further charged with also unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 23-year-old unemployed of the same address by stabbing her on her left breast and left shoulder with a pair of scissors. Both incidents occurred at Little Tokyo, Kingstown on 24.11.2020.
The Accused will appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charges.
Comments (1)
Goodness what is going on in St Vincent that’s two such incidents that I’ve just read so tragic