Another Tropical Wave Will Affect SVG This Week

A few more showers are likely to converge across SVG on Monday, as a weak tropical wave crosses just south of our islands and marginal support at upper levels could trigger occasional showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The film of Saharan dust continues to create hazy conditions of varying intensity across our islands.

Concentrations could thicken to moderate haze during Wednesday night, with very poor visibility and air quality possible by Thursday.

Moderate to fresh (25 – 35 km/h) east north-easterly trade winds could increase (40 – 45 km/h) during night and morning hours. Wind directions may occasionally turn east south-easterly during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Slight sea conditions with east north-easterly swells range 1.0 m to 1.5 m on western coasts and moderate sea conditions with easterly swells range 1.5 m to 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

Temporary increase in swell heights can be expected between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon; peaking near 1.8 m on western coasts and near 2.5 m on eastern coasts of SVG.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea-swells and occasional gusty winds.