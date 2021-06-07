9 New Cases, 8 Linked To School Hubs And Evacuees In Shelters

Eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-three (173) samples processed on Friday, June 4th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.6%. Cases are linked to school hubs and evacuees in shelters.

One (1) new COVID-19 positive case was reported from one hundred and fifty-five (155) samples processed on Saturday, June 5th, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.6%.

Two (2) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Two hundred and eighteen (218) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand and seventy-seven (2077) cases of COVID-19 and eighteen hundred and forty-seven (1847) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.